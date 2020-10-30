Obituary: Morris Lee Richards

Morris Lee Richards, 86, formerly of Grantsville, WV went to Heaven on October 28, 2020.

Morris was born on July 30, 1934, in Ironton, Ohio, a son of the late Muriel Manis Milliron and John Lee Richards.

He retired from the Calhoun County Board of Education where he worked as a custodian and school bus driver for many years. Morris was a very loving and caring father and grandfather and made sure that all holidays were celebrated with lots of sweets and gifts. He truly loved his cats and made sure they were well taken care of.

In addition to his parents, Morris is preceded in death by his sister, Donna Milliron Marshall.

He is survived by his ex-wives, Arlene Brown and Mildred Nelson; his sisters; Barbara McDonald and Joann Heiney (Chuck); brother, Keith Milliron (Lynda); daughters, Brenda Summers (Jeff) and Deborah Chafey; sons, Johnny Richards, Robert Eugene Richards, and Robert Richards Vogel Sr.; grandchildren, Amber Williams, Erica Williams, Muriel Richards, Leander Richards, Holly, Shawn, Laura Chafey, Thomas Chafey, Taylor Vogel, and Robert Vogel; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV on Sunday, November 1, 2020, from 1:00-2:00 p.m., followed by a graveside service and interment at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, with Rev. Ken Heiney officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com.