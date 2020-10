Norman Ray Evans, 80, of Parkersburg passed away October 29, 2020 at Eagle Pointe Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

Ray was born on August 7, 1940 in Wirt County to Norman and Muriel Belcher Evans.

There will be no visitation or services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg

