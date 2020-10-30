Obituary: Richard Arthur Walsh

Richard Arthur Walsh, Senior, 67, of Cox’s Mills, WV, passed away on October 16, 2020.

He was born on Tuesday, October 21, 1952, in Baltimore, Maryland

to Dorothy Eileen and Louis Michael Walsh Sr.

He had one brother, Louis Michael Walsh Jr. who preceded him in death. He was a graduate of Catonsville Senior High School and a hard-working 43-year veteran of social security. Big Rick is survived by his son Rick Jr., his wife Kayla, and their two children Ricky the 3rd and Georgia Pearl Walsh, the apple of his eye, of Glenville, WV.

To our PopPop, father, roommate, Heightsmen member, friend, Social Security star, junk food

junkie, daily confidant, curator of classic rock, jokester, king of the scratch-offs, lover of lotto

tickets, raver for the Ravens, and defender of dogs. You passed peacefully in our home in

Glenville, WV just five days shy of your 68th birthday. We will miss you deeply, every day. Love

you so much, your family. No public service will be held at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com