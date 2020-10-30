Obituary: Ricky Todd Wilhelm

Ricky Todd Wilhelm, 50, of Belpre passed away at his residence. He was born in Parkersburg, WV a son of the late David and Ene (Smith) Wilhelm.

He graduated from Parkersburg South High School and worked at Selby Hospital in Marietta. He was an avid WVU sports fan.

He is survived by two sisters Kim Radzat and Lisa Adams (Jeff) both of Belpre, a brother Greg Wilhelm (Sherry) of Hurricane, WV, two nieces, three nephews, and his furry companions Binky and Bubbles.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law Wolfgang Radzat.

Visitation will be Monday 2-4 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre. Inurnment will be at Bethel Baptist Cemetery at a later date. Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

