Officer shot while serving warrant at Breonna Taylor’s home files counterclaim against her boyfriend

Jon Mattingly's attorney tweeted a video showing the chaotic moments after he was shot during the Breonna Taylor raid.
Jon Mattingly's attorney tweeted a video showing the chaotic moments after he was shot during the Breonna Taylor raid.(WAVE 3 News)
By Sarah Jackson
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The officer who was shot while serving a warrant at Breonna Taylor’s apartment has filed a counterclaim against Taylor’s boyfriend.

Louisville Metro Police Department Sgt. Jon Mattingly was hit in the femoral artery by Kenneth Walker during the raid. The lawsuit states Mattingly is entitled to compensation for medical treatment, trauma, physical pain and mental anguish.

FULL COVERAGE: Breonna Taylor case

Walker claims he fired a warning shot when officers burst into the apartment on March 13 because he thought they were intruders. The Commonwealth Attorney’s Office dropped an attempted murder charge against Walker, but that charged could be filed again if new evidence against him is found.

Walker has filed a civil suit against LMPD, the state and Metro Government.

