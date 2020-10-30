Advertisement

Ribbon-cutting celebrates Spencer’s Landing completion

Mayor Rapp (center) was accompanied by city and region officials to commemorate the completion of Spencer's Landing.(Ryan Wilson, WTAP)
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) -

After six years of hard work, the riverfront Spencer’s Landing portion has received it’s certification of completion, and the City of Vienna held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate.

Mayor Randy Rapp was accompanied by people that worked on the location for a long time, and the rest of Vienna City Council to commemorate it’s completion.

Rapp says that it is now officially up to the public to decide what other parts will be added to Spencer’s Landing, such as a possible kayak launch, and biking and walking trails.

An official from Senator Joe Manchin’s office was present at Friday’s ceremony, and part of a message from the senator was relayed to the people in attendance about the completion of this part of the project.

“It is through the countless features like the newly completed Spencer’s Landing in beautiful Vienna, that we are able to encourage people from across the country to come here to enjoy our stunning scenery, and meet our wonderful people,” said Mike Browning, from the Senator’s office. “Especially during these challenging times, it is a wonderful occasion to celebrate this beautiful riverfront to both residents and visitors will be able to enjoy for years to come.”

