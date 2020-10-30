Tamarack temporarily closed due to COVID-19 case

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Tamarack will be temporarily closed due to an employee who tested positive for COVID-19.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation made that announcement Thursday about the arts and crafts center, located just north of Beckley off the West Virginia Turnpike (Interstate 64/77). Tamarack also features a restaurant and serves as a rest area for travelers.

WVDOT officials say it is closed “out of an abundance of caution” and will undergo deep cleaning.

“Closing for a short period of time while we follow the proper sanitization procedures at Tamarack is the best thing for the safety and well-being of all West Virginians and all travelers on the West Virginia Turnpike,” said Jeff Miller, director of the Parkways Authority, in a news release. “We will continue to follow all guidelines issued by the State and the CDC, and will work together to prevent the spread of COVID-19. We appreciate the public’s understanding and look forward to serving all of our guests when we reopen.”

