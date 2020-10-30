Tractor trailer crash shuts down I-77 S

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A tractor trailer crash at MM 183.5 caused a shutdown of I-77 SB on Friday morning.

According to the Wood County 911 Center, who received the call for the crash at 3:11 a.m., the driver was taken from the scene to Marietta Memorial Hospital with injuries.

The trailer laid across the entirety of the road, causing traffic to come to a complete halt. By 4:35 a.m., the trailer has been removed from the road, with one lane of traffic moving, and by 5:35 a.m., all lanes were clear and back to normal.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office, the Williamstown Police and Fire Departments, the Waverly Volunteer Fire Department, and St. Joe’s Ambulance all responded to the scene.

