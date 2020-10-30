Advertisement

Tractor trailer crash shuts down I-77 S

Driver taken to hospital
By Jack Selby
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A tractor trailer crash at MM 183.5 caused a shutdown of I-77 SB on Friday morning.

According to the Wood County 911 Center, who received the call for the crash at 3:11 a.m., the driver was taken from the scene to Marietta Memorial Hospital with injuries.

The trailer laid across the entirety of the road, causing traffic to come to a complete halt. By 4:35 a.m., the trailer has been removed from the road, with one lane of traffic moving, and by 5:35 a.m., all lanes were clear and back to normal.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office, the Williamstown Police and Fire Departments, the Waverly Volunteer Fire Department, and St. Joe’s Ambulance all responded to the scene.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WTAP Daybreak - I-77 crash brings traffic to a halt

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jack Selby
A tractor trailer crash on I-77 SB caused a complete stop to traffic early Friday morning, and sent the driver to the hospital.

News

Tamarack temporarily closed due to COVID-19 case

Updated: 11 hours ago
Tamarack will be temporarily closed due to an employee testing positive for coronavirus.

News

Justice and Salango discuss COVID-19 and economic development ahead of Election Day

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
Governor Jim Justice and challenger Ben Salango discuss the COVID-19 Pandemic and how they can grow the economy.

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Baylor #1, WVU #1 in Big 12 hoops poll

Updated: 12 hours ago

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Patriots vs. Patriots to be televised

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Yellowjackets Class A quest

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Yellowjackets title defense

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Stella Fought

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Updated W.Va. COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Vehicle overturns on Interstate 77

Updated: 12 hours ago