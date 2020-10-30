Washington County prepares for election day

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - As we all gear up for November third, preparations continue for traditional election day voting.

Polls in both West Virginia and Ohio will be open Tuesday from 6:30 A.M.-7:30 P.M.

If you are still in line by 7:30, you will still get to vote.

Voters in both states that day will be casting ballots at their regular voting precincts.

Efforts are being made to keep those polls as safe as possible, but voters are still being asked to do their part.

“We’re going to have social distancing, we’re asking voters to wear masks. If they don’t have a mask, a mask will be provided to them, Karen Palowski, Deputy Director of the Washington County Board of Elections says. "All the poll workers are going to be wearing masks or face shields. We have stylus pens we’re going to be handing out to each voter that they can use.”

Election officials from both Wood and Washington Counties have told us they have enough poll workers to staff Tuesday’s election.

WTAP and wtap.com will have coverage of election results from throughout the area Tuesday night.

