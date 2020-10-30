West Virginia Chocolate Festival this weekend in Ripley

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Chocolate Festival will be held Saturday, October 31 in Ripley, in front of the courthouse. It will take place from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M. following a small parade that will start at Ripley High School and end at the location of the festival.

Social distancing will be practiced and masks will be encouraged. The festival will feature 14 chocolatiers, as well as additional attractions.

It was originally scheduled to take place close to Easter, but was rescheduled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was first moved to Ripley Middle School, then to the current outdoor location in order to promote social distancing and help ensure the safety of visitors, said Mayor Caroyln Rader.

The festival will be followed by Ripley’s Trick-or-Treat, which will begin at 6 P.M. and go until 7:30 P.M. Those who wish to participate are asked to turn on their porch lights and stand with candy at the edge of their lawns to allow the flow of foot traffic to continue more quickly. Those who do not wish to participate are asked to turn their porch and front lights off.

Additional holiday events coming up in Ripley include its Veterans Day Parade, in which high school students will participate this year, and a newly imagined Santa’s Village, which will allow for social distancing.

More information about the festival can be found on its Facebook event page.

