Wood County Christian School to host vendor fair

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Christian School will host a craft and vendor fair on Saturday, October 31 from 9 A.M. to 3 P.M.

The fair will feature about 40 local crafters and vendors. All vendor booth fees, as well as sales from the fair’s country store, go to benefit the school. The event is expected to raise around $1,000. In addition, the school views the event as an opportunity to connect with the community.

“It’s to get the general public into our building and to offer something to the community,” said Blythe Anderson, fourth grade teacher and fair coordinator.

The event was approved by the Wood County Health Department. Social distancing will be practiced, booths will be six feet apart, masks will be required, temperatures will be taken at the door, and the number of shoppers allowed inside the gymnasium at once will be limited.

Anderson added that she feels the fair has a special significance this year.

“I think it will give our community a sense of fellowship and time to get together they are not getting, since a lot of events have been canceled,” Anderson said.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.