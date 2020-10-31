Football Frenzy- Week 10 recap

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Week 10 of the high school football season included 2 great rivalry matchups in the Class A ranks.

The St. Marys Blue Devils beat their arch rivals from across the river at Frontier high school. The Blue Devils prevail 55-20.

The Williamstown Yellowjackets fall to their old nemesis Wheeling Central.

The defending state champion Maroon Knights top the Yellowjackets 33-14

In the the Class AAA Ranks, The Parkersburg Big Reds continue their run of good football. The Big Reds handle Jefferson 37-20. PHS improves to 6-2 on the season.

In a battle of the Patriots, Wheeling Park’s Patriots powered past the Parkersburg South Patriots 50-20.

Back to the small school division, Doddridge County loses for the first time this season. Class AA Herbert Hoover beats the Class A Bulldogs 31-14

Better news for Ritchie County. The Rebels roll over Gilmer 38-13

In the Buckeye state, Waterford closes out it’s season with a 22-7 win on the road at Morgan.

And Marietta’s game at Coshocton was canceled.

