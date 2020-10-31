Advertisement

Football Frenzy- Week 10 recap

Highlights and scores from around the Mid Ohio Valley
(KGWN)
By Jim Wharton, Ryan Wilson and Jesse Wharff
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Week 10 of the high school football season included 2 great rivalry matchups in the Class A ranks.

The St. Marys Blue Devils beat their arch rivals from across the river at Frontier high school. The Blue Devils prevail 55-20.

The Williamstown Yellowjackets fall to their old nemesis Wheeling Central.

The defending state champion Maroon Knights top the Yellowjackets 33-14

In the the Class AAA Ranks, The Parkersburg Big Reds continue their run of good football. The Big Reds handle Jefferson 37-20. PHS improves to 6-2 on the season.

In a battle of the Patriots, Wheeling Park’s Patriots powered past the Parkersburg South Patriots 50-20.

Back to the small school division, Doddridge County loses for the first time this season. Class AA Herbert Hoover beats the Class A Bulldogs 31-14

Better news for Ritchie County. The Rebels roll over Gilmer 38-13

In the Buckeye state, Waterford closes out it’s season with a 22-7 win on the road at Morgan.

And Marietta’s game at Coshocton was canceled.

For all the scores, click on the scoreboard link and got to high school football in the drop down and week 10.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

