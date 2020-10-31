Governor announces grant money for Wood County projects

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Gov. Jim Justice Friday announced the awarding of $300,000 in Gov. Jim Justice held a virtual ceremony today to award over $2.3 million in Transportation Alternatives and Recreational Trails Program (TARTP) grants for seven projects in cities and towns across West Virginia’s Eastern Panhandle, and to award $300,000 in TARTP grants for three additional projects in communities across Wood County.

The 10 grants awarded are worth a combined total of $2,686,639 and include projects in five counties.

Wood County projects are as follows:

City of Parkersburg: $100,000 for the St. Mary’s/Dudley Ave. Streetscape Enhancement Project: Design of streetscape enhancement on the St. Mary’s/Dudley Avenue Corridor.

City of Pennsboro (Ritchie County) $100,000 for Pennsboro Sidewalk Improvements Project Phase 2: Construction of approximately 1,000 linear feet of sidewalk along Mountain Drive.

City of Williamstown$100,000 for Williamstown Sidewalk Improvements Project Phase 3: Design and construction of replacement sidewalks along the street surrounding the new Williamstown Elementary School.

West Virginia TARTP grants help towns and cities build and improve sidewalks, lighting, trails, and more. The program is administered by the West Virginia Department of Transportation and funded by the Federal Highway Administration.

