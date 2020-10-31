Trick-or-treating COVID safety tips with Doctor Hill

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Halloween is ringing in but, this time, in the middle of a pandemic.

Trick-or-treating is a more high-risk Halloween activity, but if you decide to go, Doctor Hill, the Emergency Services Medical Director at the Memorial Health System, has some safety tips.

Tip number one is to go in a small group.

Tip number two is to wear a mask.

Tip number three is to sanitize your hands between houses.

Tip number four is to sanitize candy wrappers.

Dr. Hill added that this is a perfect opportunity to get creative with face masks.

“This is the time of year where masks are cool so you can pick a costume where you can have a mask and it actually looks good. So looking for costumes that have masks associated with it will be a positive part of this,” he said.

If you are giving out candy this Halloween, Doctor Hill suggests sanitizing your hands between visits and wearing a mask. You can also leave a bag of candy out with a sign asking kids to only take one piece so they’re not going in wrist-deep for a handful.

However, Doctor Hill also emphasizes that, if you decide to opt-out of trick-or-treating and go for an alternative, if adults go into it with a positive mindset, kids will follow.

“We have to approach this, not with the mindset of saying we’re putting handcuffs on everybody and saying you can’t do this. We’re just simply saying hey there’s actually a lot of creative and pretty cool ways to approach the holiday season, especially Halloween," he said.

