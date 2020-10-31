Advertisement

You may qualify for Affordable Care Act Marketplace insurance

By Laura Bowen
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 11:52 PM EDT
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Due to Covid-related job loss, many people are out on their own shopping for health insurance for the first time. However, Jeremy Smith of the West Virginia Navigator program fears some are waiting on their next job to get health insurance.

Open enrollment for Affordable Care Act Marketplace is open November first through December 15th.

Smith says that for most people who get health insurance through the marketplace, this will be the only time you can enroll this year.

In fact, if you miss the deadline, you might not be able to sign up until 2022.

There are, however, exceptions. For instance, if you end up losing your current health plan throughout the year, you will be able to enroll at a later date.

In terms of what qualifies you for this kind of health insurance, Smith says, “It’s designed for people and families that can’t get health insurance through a job, or medicare, or medicaid, or the V.A. so if you can’t get your health insurance through one of those sources, the marketplace was designed for you.”

If you contact the West Virginia Navigator and set up an appointment, you can get free help with going through the application process . You can either call 844-WV CARES or go to ACANAVIGATOR.COM.

Smith says you can come to them with anything health-insurance-related, even seeing if you are applicable for health insurance other than the Affordable Care Act Marketplace.

“We’re really a one-stop shop at our program. We’re going to be able to talk to somebody about anything health insurance,” he said.

Due to the pandemic, all appointments will either be virtual or over-the-phone.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

