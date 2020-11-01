DHHR reports 470 new coronavirus cases, 6 deaths Saturday

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In the Department of Health and Human Resource’s Saturday report, 470 new cases and 6 deaths were announced.

The deaths are of a 62-year old male from Fayette County, a 70-year old male from Summers County, a 76-year old female from Logan County, a 78-year old male from Cabell County, a 91-year old male from Cabell County, and a 79-year old male from Kanawha County.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 24,460 and 457 total deaths.

Currently there are 5,176 active cases reported in the state.

Below are the by-county numbers:

Barbour (187), Berkeley (1,665), Boone (404), Braxton (71), Brooke (243), Cabell (1,526), Calhoun (36), Clay (65), Doddridge (72), Fayette (794), Gilmer (65), Grant (199), Greenbrier (210), Hampshire (143), Hancock (234), Hardy (108), Harrison (680), Jackson (410), Jefferson (622), Kanawha (3,799), Lewis (105), Lincoln (260), Logan (796), Marion (410), Marshall (404), Mason (179), McDowell (128), Mercer (794), Mineral (239), Mingo (648), Monongalia (2,348), Monroe (264), Morgan (156), Nicholas (191), Ohio (604), Pendleton (77), Pleasants (34), Pocahontas (73), Preston (214), Putnam (952), Raleigh (855), Randolph (425), Ritchie (48), Roane (115), Summers (135), Taylor (172), Tucker (66), Tyler (48), Upshur (276), Wayne (612), Webster (36), Wetzel (205), Wirt (56), Wood (671), Wyoming (331).

Testing will be conducted in our area at:

Barbour County, October 31, 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Barbour County Fairgrounds, 113 Fairgrounds Way, Belington, WV

Tomorrow, testing will be conducted in Upshur county as well between noon and 4 p.m. at Buckhannon Upshur High School.

