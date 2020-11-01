Grand Central Mall holds Drive-Thru Candy Crawl

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Families from across the area came out the Grand Central Mall on Saturday to enjoy Halloween at this years Candy Crawl.

The event is usually held as a trick-or-treat event inside the mall. This year, it was transformed into an outdoor drive-thru event for families to enjoy some family friendly Halloween fun from the safety of their cars.

For the event, the mall rented a large tent which featured characters who interacted with the families as they drove through.

At the end of the route, each child received a treat bag.

The United Way of the Mid-Ohio Valley was also at the event to collect canned food donations to help the community.

