Habitat for Humanity dedicates house to Davis family

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Habitat for Humanity of the Mid Ohio Valley cut the ribbons for a new house on October 31st, welcoming the Davis family of three into a cozy home just in time for the holidays.

It takes work to get a house with Habitat for Humanity. As they say, it’s not a hand out, it’s a hand up.

Jennifer Davis had to put in a lot of work in order to get this house. Alvin Phillips, the executive director of Habitat for Humanity of the Mid Ohio Valley, says that that’s a requirement.

“We ask them to work on our construction sites. They have to work a certain number of hours before we start allowing them to choose their property, where their house will be,” Phillips said.

The house was the result of sweat and tears, according to Davis.

She elaborated on some of the work she put in.

“We helped put up walls and dig ditches and put up tar in the basement and put in insolation and hanged straps like we really got in there,” she said.

There are also multiple classes that participants must take, one of them being a financial literacy class.

All this goes into buying a house with a zero percent interest mortgage.

It’s important to note that, not just people who work for habitat for humanity and applicants put the hammer to the nail. Building these houses takes a community of volunteers and professionals.

Phillips says it’s one of his favorite parts of Habitat for Humanity.

“I think that’s one of the things I love most about habitat is the fact that it brings people together because there’s not much out there that’s intentionally bringing people together these days,” he said.

The help also means a lot to participants.

“I can’t even describe the feeling. It’s a feeling like no other. Just very humbling, everyone that’s come together and to be able to have something like this that I can pass down to my children is absolutely amazing,” Davis said.

