Multiple free COVID-19 testing opportunities coming to Wood County and Ritchie County

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Several free opportunities to be tested for COVID-19 are coming to Wood and Ritchie counties over the next week.

A spokesperson for the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department says the testing is being done because of the counties’ color codes on the state’s daily-alert-system map. As of Sunday, Wood County is in tier 4, orange, and Ritchie is in tier 3, gold.

Below you can find a list of times and locations, as provided by the MOVHD.

Wood County:

Monday

Church of Christ of Latter Day Saints

2515 Capital Drive

Parkersburg, WV

9 a.m to 12 noon

Wood County Parking Lot (confirmed)

by Blennerhassett Hotel

315 Market Street

Parkersburg, WV

12 noon to 4 p.m.

South Parkersburg Baptist Church

1655 Blizzard Drive

Parkersburg, WV

1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday

Ohio Valley University South Campus

Snyder Activity Center Parking Lot

College Parkway, Vienna, WV

9 a.m. to noon

Wood County Parking Lot (confirmed)

by Blennerhassett Hotel

315 Market Street

Parkersburg, WV

12 noon to 4 p.m.

Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department

211 6th Street

Parkersburg, WV

4 p.m to 6 p.m.

Wednesday

North End Church of Christ

1301 West Virginia Avenue

9 a.m to 12 noon

Wood County Parking Lot (tentative)

by Blennerhassett Hotel

315 Market Street

Parkersburg, WV

12 noon to 4 p.m.

South Parkersburg Baptist Church

1655 Blizzard Drive

Parkersburg, WV

1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday

Church of Christ of Latter Day Saints

2515 Capital Drive

Parkersburg, WV

9 a.m to 12 noon

Wood County Parking Lot (tentative)

by Blennerhassett Hotel

315 Market Street

Parkersburg, WV

12 noon to 4 p.m.

Faith Baptist Church

1103 10th Street

Vienna, WV

2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday

North End Church of Christ

1301 West Virginia Avenue

Parkersburg, WV

9 a.m to 12 noon

Wood County Parking Lot (tentative)

by Blennerhassett Hotel

315 Market Street

Parkersburg, WV

12 noon to 4 p.m.

Ohio Valley University South Campus

Snyder Activity Center

Vienna, WV

1 p.m. to 5 p.m

Ritchie County:

Pennsboro Fire Department

208 Kimball Avenue

Pennsboro, WV

Monday

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tuesday and Thursday

2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday and Friday

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Smithville Fire Department

Route 47

Smithville, WV

Monday, Wednesday, Friday

2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday and Thursday

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Ritchie County High School

201 Ritchie County High School Road

Ellenboro, WV

Monday through Friday

12 noon to 4 p.m.

