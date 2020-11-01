Multiple free COVID-19 testing opportunities coming to Wood County and Ritchie County
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Several free opportunities to be tested for COVID-19 are coming to Wood and Ritchie counties over the next week.
A spokesperson for the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department says the testing is being done because of the counties’ color codes on the state’s daily-alert-system map. As of Sunday, Wood County is in tier 4, orange, and Ritchie is in tier 3, gold.
Below you can find a list of times and locations, as provided by the MOVHD.
Wood County:
Monday
Church of Christ of Latter Day Saints
2515 Capital Drive
Parkersburg, WV
9 a.m to 12 noon
Wood County Parking Lot (confirmed)
by Blennerhassett Hotel
315 Market Street
Parkersburg, WV
12 noon to 4 p.m.
South Parkersburg Baptist Church
1655 Blizzard Drive
Parkersburg, WV
1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Tuesday
Ohio Valley University South Campus
Snyder Activity Center Parking Lot
College Parkway, Vienna, WV
9 a.m. to noon
Wood County Parking Lot (confirmed)
by Blennerhassett Hotel
315 Market Street
Parkersburg, WV
12 noon to 4 p.m.
Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department
211 6th Street
Parkersburg, WV
4 p.m to 6 p.m.
Wednesday
North End Church of Christ
1301 West Virginia Avenue
9 a.m to 12 noon
Wood County Parking Lot (tentative)
by Blennerhassett Hotel
315 Market Street
Parkersburg, WV
12 noon to 4 p.m.
South Parkersburg Baptist Church
1655 Blizzard Drive
Parkersburg, WV
1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Thursday
Church of Christ of Latter Day Saints
2515 Capital Drive
Parkersburg, WV
9 a.m to 12 noon
Wood County Parking Lot (tentative)
by Blennerhassett Hotel
315 Market Street
Parkersburg, WV
12 noon to 4 p.m.
Faith Baptist Church
1103 10th Street
Vienna, WV
2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Friday
North End Church of Christ
1301 West Virginia Avenue
Parkersburg, WV
9 a.m to 12 noon
Wood County Parking Lot (tentative)
by Blennerhassett Hotel
315 Market Street
Parkersburg, WV
12 noon to 4 p.m.
Ohio Valley University South Campus
Snyder Activity Center
Vienna, WV
1 p.m. to 5 p.m
Ritchie County:
Pennsboro Fire Department
208 Kimball Avenue
Pennsboro, WV
Monday
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Tuesday and Thursday
2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Wednesday and Friday
9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Smithville Fire Department
Route 47
Smithville, WV
Monday, Wednesday, Friday
2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Tuesday and Thursday
9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Ritchie County High School
201 Ritchie County High School Road
Ellenboro, WV
Monday through Friday
12 noon to 4 p.m.
