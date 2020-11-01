Advertisement

Multiple free COVID-19 testing opportunities coming to Wood County and Ritchie County

(WSAZ)
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Several free opportunities to be tested for COVID-19 are coming to Wood and Ritchie counties over the next week.

A spokesperson for the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department says the testing is being done because of the counties’ color codes on the state’s daily-alert-system map. As of Sunday, Wood County is in tier 4, orange, and Ritchie is in tier 3, gold.

Below you can find a list of times and locations, as provided by the MOVHD.

Wood County:

Monday

Church of Christ of Latter Day Saints

2515 Capital Drive

Parkersburg, WV

9 a.m to 12 noon

Wood County Parking Lot (confirmed)

by Blennerhassett Hotel

315 Market Street

Parkersburg, WV

12 noon to 4 p.m.

South Parkersburg Baptist Church

1655 Blizzard Drive

Parkersburg, WV

1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday

Ohio Valley University South Campus

Snyder Activity Center Parking Lot

College Parkway, Vienna, WV

9 a.m. to noon

Wood County Parking Lot (confirmed)

by Blennerhassett Hotel

315 Market Street

Parkersburg, WV

12 noon to 4 p.m.

Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department

211 6th Street

Parkersburg, WV

4 p.m to 6 p.m.

Wednesday

North End Church of Christ

1301 West Virginia Avenue

9 a.m to 12 noon

Wood County Parking Lot (tentative)

by Blennerhassett Hotel

315 Market Street

Parkersburg, WV

12 noon to 4 p.m.

South Parkersburg Baptist Church

1655 Blizzard Drive

Parkersburg, WV

1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday

Church of Christ of Latter Day Saints

2515 Capital Drive

Parkersburg, WV

9 a.m to 12 noon

Wood County Parking Lot (tentative)

by Blennerhassett Hotel

315 Market Street

Parkersburg, WV

12 noon to 4 p.m.

Faith Baptist Church

1103 10th Street

Vienna, WV

2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday

North End Church of Christ

1301 West Virginia Avenue

Parkersburg, WV

9 a.m to 12 noon

Wood County Parking Lot (tentative)

by Blennerhassett Hotel

315 Market Street

Parkersburg, WV

12 noon to 4 p.m.

Ohio Valley University South Campus

Snyder Activity Center

Vienna, WV

1 p.m. to 5 p.m

Ritchie County:

Pennsboro Fire Department

208 Kimball Avenue

Pennsboro, WV

Monday

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tuesday and Thursday

2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday and Friday

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Smithville Fire Department

Route 47

Smithville, WV

Monday, Wednesday, Friday

2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday and Thursday

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Ritchie County High School

201 Ritchie County High School Road

Ellenboro, WV

Monday through Friday

12 noon to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UPDATE | Two dead, 6 hurt in Meigs County crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Dispatchers say it happened Sunday afternoon on U.S. 33 just west of Tornado Road.

News

WVSOS: West Virginia shatters early voting records, over 386,000 ballots cast.

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
With the close of early voting Saturday, the West Virginia Secretary of State’s office is reporting a historic year in early voting.

News

West Virginia COVID-19 update

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
West Virginia DHHR reports 423 new positive cases and no additional deaths related to the coronavirus.

News

Habitat for Humanity dedicates house to Davis family

Updated: 15 hours ago
The Davis family was welcomed into the neighborhood by Habitat for Humanity.

Latest News

News

The Bell family gives the kids a Halloween sight-to-see

Updated: 16 hours ago
The Bell family's Halloween decorations get bigger every year.

News

The Trump bus stops by Ohio

Updated: 17 hours ago
Enthusiastic Trump supporters gathered to show support and listen to the speakers on the Trump bus.

News

Time to fall back as Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday morning

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Hannah Stutler
Daylight Saving Time comes to end at 2 a.m. Sunday morning, so make sure to turn your clocks back one hour before going to bed.

News

Grand Central Mall holds Drive-Thru Candy Crawl

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Hannah Stutler
This year, the event was transformed into an outdoor drive-thru event for families to enjoy some family friendly Halloween fun from the safety of their cars.

News

Trick-or-treating COVID safety tips with Doctor Hill

Updated: 23 hours ago
Doctor Hill, the Emergency Services Medical Director of the Memorial Health System, give some tips on how to make trick-or-treating safer during a pandemic.

News

Mankins and Riggs compete to be Pleasants County Sheriff

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 4:42 PM EDT
|
By Zach Shrivers
The two major party candidates running to be Pleasants County Sheriff discuss their qualifications and goals.