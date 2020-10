COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - More than 2,900 Ohioans have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours in Ohio.

State health officials say 2,915 new cases bring the state’s overall total to 215,697.

Ten new deaths were also reported.

The deaths bring the statewide death toll 5,301.

