The Bell family gives the kids a Halloween sight-to-see

This skeleton is one of many creatively arranged throughout the yard.
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 1:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Halloween is a little different this year but you can always count on decorations and the Bell family did not disappoint this year.

Sherry and Jeff Bell turn their front yard into a Halloween dream world in time for the trick-or-treaters every year.

They say they add more and more decorations each year, many of them homemade.

Last year, despite the cold, dreary weather, over 200 trick-or-treaters stopped by the house. How do they know you ask? They have a clicker they use every time a kid stops by to keep track.

They say it’s all for the kids.

“We love Halloween and we love the magicalness of it for kids, you know. The adults, they like it too, but we mainly do it because we want to see the kids' faces and all that. It’s exciting for them," said Jeff Bell.

The duo did not forget about safety this year. They made a special slide contraption that allows them to give kids candy while maintaining social distancing.

