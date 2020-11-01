The Trump bus stops by Ohio

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Elections are coming up and enthusiasm has not died down.

Trump supporters gathered around the Washington county GOP headquarters with flags and signs, waiting to be greeted by the Trump bus.

Ohio Republican Party Communications Director Evan Machan filled WTAP in on the details of the event.

Multiple speakers such as co-chair of Black Voices for Trump, TW Shannon, Chairwoman of the Ohio republican party Jane Timkin and others have been traveling on the bus, making stops around the country.

After this stop, the bus headed towards Cambridge, then, after that, was off to Pennsylvania.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.