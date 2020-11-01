Advertisement

The Trump bus stops by Ohio

Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 1:13 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Elections are coming up and enthusiasm has not died down.

Trump supporters gathered around the Washington county GOP headquarters with flags and signs, waiting to be greeted by the Trump bus.

Ohio Republican Party Communications Director Evan Machan filled WTAP in on the details of the event.

Multiple speakers such as co-chair of Black Voices for Trump, TW Shannon, Chairwoman of the Ohio republican party Jane Timkin and others have been traveling on the bus, making stops around the country.

After this stop, the bus headed towards Cambridge, then, after that, was off to Pennsylvania.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

The Bell family gives the kids a Halloween sight-to-see

Updated: 6 minutes ago
The Bell family's Halloween decorations get bigger every year.

News

Time to fall back as Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday morning

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Hannah Stutler
Daylight Saving Time comes to end at 2 a.m. Sunday morning, so make sure to turn your clocks back one hour before going to bed.

News

Grand Central Mall holds Drive-Thru Candy Crawl

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Hannah Stutler
This year, the event was transformed into an outdoor drive-thru event for families to enjoy some family friendly Halloween fun from the safety of their cars.

News

Trick-or-treating COVID safety tips with Doctor Hill

Updated: 6 hours ago
Doctor Hill, the Emergency Services Medical Director of the Memorial Health System, give some tips on how to make trick-or-treating safer during a pandemic.

Latest News

News

Mankins and Riggs compete to be Pleasants County Sheriff

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Zach Shrivers
The two major party candidates running to be Pleasants County Sheriff discuss their qualifications and goals.

News

Nearly 3,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
State health officials say 2,915 new cases bring the state’s overall total to 215,697.

News

Governor announces grant money for Wood County projects

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Todd Baucher
Wood County gets $300,000 in TARTP grants

News

DHHR reports 470 new coronavirus cases, 6 deaths Saturday

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 24,460 and 457 total deaths.

News

WTAP News @ 6 - Ohio State at Penn State

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 7:05 PM EDT

News

WTAP News @ 6 - WVU vs. Texas Tech

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 7:04 PM EDT