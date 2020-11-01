Time to fall back as Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday morning

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Daylight Saving Time comes to end at 2 a.m. Sunday morning, so make sure to turn your clocks back one hour before going to bed.

Our new sunrise will be at 6:54 a.m. which will make for a brighter morning, but we will lose that daylight in the evening with the sunset now at 5:24 p.m.

This is also a good time to check the batteries in your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.