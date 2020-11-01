UPDATE | Two dead, 6 hurt in Meigs County crash

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Two people are dead after a crash in Meigs County.

Sheriff Keith Wood says it happened just after 1:30 Sunday afternoon on US 33 near Tornado Road.

The crash involved two cars.

Wood says three people were flown to an area hospital and three others were taken by ambulance.

The area will be closed to traffic for some time.

Drivers going west on US 33 are being directed onto OH 124 to Tornado Road and then north back towards US 33.

If you are going east, drivers are being directed onto Tornado Road to OH 124 east, and then back onto US 33.

