Advertisement

UPDATE | Two dead, 6 hurt in Meigs County crash

Two people are dead and six are hurt after a crash Sunday.
Two people are dead and six are hurt after a crash Sunday.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 2:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Two people are dead after a crash in Meigs County.

Sheriff Keith Wood says it happened just after 1:30 Sunday afternoon on US 33 near Tornado Road.

The crash involved two cars.

Wood says three people were flown to an area hospital and three others were taken by ambulance.

The area will be closed to traffic for some time.

Drivers going west on US 33 are being directed onto OH 124 to Tornado Road and then north back towards US 33.

If you are going east, drivers are being directed onto Tornado Road to OH 124 east, and then back onto US 33.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WVSOS: West Virginia shatters early voting records, over 386,000 ballots cast.

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
With the close of early voting Saturday, the West Virginia Secretary of State’s office is reporting a historic year in early voting.

News

West Virginia COVID-19 update

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
West Virginia DHHR reports 423 new positive cases and no additional deaths related to the coronavirus.

News

Habitat for Humanity dedicates house to Davis family

Updated: 14 hours ago
The Davis family was welcomed into the neighborhood by Habitat for Humanity.

News

The Bell family gives the kids a Halloween sight-to-see

Updated: 15 hours ago
The Bell family's Halloween decorations get bigger every year.

Latest News

News

The Trump bus stops by Ohio

Updated: 16 hours ago
Enthusiastic Trump supporters gathered to show support and listen to the speakers on the Trump bus.

News

Time to fall back as Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday morning

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Hannah Stutler
Daylight Saving Time comes to end at 2 a.m. Sunday morning, so make sure to turn your clocks back one hour before going to bed.

News

Grand Central Mall holds Drive-Thru Candy Crawl

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Hannah Stutler
This year, the event was transformed into an outdoor drive-thru event for families to enjoy some family friendly Halloween fun from the safety of their cars.

News

Trick-or-treating COVID safety tips with Doctor Hill

Updated: 22 hours ago
Doctor Hill, the Emergency Services Medical Director of the Memorial Health System, give some tips on how to make trick-or-treating safer during a pandemic.

News

Mankins and Riggs compete to be Pleasants County Sheriff

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 4:42 PM EDT
|
By Zach Shrivers
The two major party candidates running to be Pleasants County Sheriff discuss their qualifications and goals.

News

Nearly 3,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 4:28 PM EDT
|
By Chad Hedrick
State health officials say 2,915 new cases bring the state’s overall total to 215,697.