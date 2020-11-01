West Virginia COVID-19 update

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As of Sunday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports 423 new positive cases and no additional deaths related to the coronavirus.

This brings the total case count to 24,883 and death toll to 457.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (187), Berkeley (1,692), Boone (408), Braxton (73), Brooke (249), Cabell (1,548), Calhoun (36), Clay (65), Doddridge (72), Fayette (796), Gilmer (65), Grant (199), Greenbrier (217), Hampshire (144), Hancock (242), Hardy (108), Harrison (682), Jackson (411), Jefferson (626), Kanawha (3,828), Lewis (110), Lincoln (263), Logan (801), Marion (419), Marshall (420), Mason (182), McDowell (131), Mercer (803), Mineral (244), Mingo (654), Monongalia (2,363), Monroe (266), Morgan (157), Nicholas (191), Ohio (638), Pendleton (79), Pleasants (34), Pocahontas (73), Preston (225), Putnam (981), Raleigh (866), Randolph (429), Ritchie (53), Roane (116), Summers (140), Taylor (172), Tucker (67), Tyler (55), Upshur (277), Wayne (626), Webster (36), Wetzel (229), Wirt (56), Wood (720), Wyoming (359).

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.