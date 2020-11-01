Advertisement

WVSOS: West Virginia shatters early voting records, over 386,000 ballots cast.

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 10:25 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Nearly 32,000 ballots were cast on the final day of early voting in West Virginia. With the close of early voting Saturday, the West Virginia Secretary of State’s office is reporting a historic year in early voting.

According to officials, 252,776 total ballots have been cast in-person while early voting polls were open. Of those, 111,700 were registered Republican, 85,033 registered Democrats and 56,043 others.

If you have not cast your ballot, you have two options, either by absentee or in-person on election day. Absentee ballots can no longer be requested, but those that have one can still send it in as long as it is post-marked by November 3rd.

The Secretary of State’s office also reported absentee ballot numbers to this point.

There have been 135,969 absentee ballots received to this point, nearly 89% of those requested.

Of those ballots, 34,028 are registered Republican, 76,284 are registered Democrat and 25,657 are other.

In-person polls open Tuesday from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. at 1,700 polling locations throughout the state. If you have any questions or concerns, Secretary Warner says either contact his office or your county clerk for the most reliable source of information.

