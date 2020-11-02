Food Drive for Gospel Mission Food Pantry

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The First Baptist Church of Marietta is helping the Gospel Mission Food Pantry with a food drive.

The church is holding a food drive all throughout the month of November to help provide enough food for the Gospel Mission Food Pantry.

With the pandemic still happening and the holidays coming up, many in the Marietta community will begin looking to the food pantry for help.

“This is going to be such a blessing to help us get our shelves restocked," says Gospel Mission Food Pantry Director, Candy Waite. "Get ready for the cold winter months coming up. To see the love of the church and the community coming together to help those that are in need here in the community and the surrounding areas.”

It’s something that the church wanted to do to better assist the those that need the help during this time.

“We want to come alongside places like Gospel Mission," says First Baptist Church of Marietta Senior Pastor, Chad Mugrage. "To be able to feed and make sure that the food insecurity in our community, that we help meet those needs the best way we can as a church.”

If you would like to donate, you can deliver the items in person on Sundays during in-person worship.

You can also bring items to the church office on Mondays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

