Free blood sugar checks in Belpre

Photo courtesy: MGN(WLUC)
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - November is Diabetes Awareness Month and, to help area residents manage their health, Memorial Health System is offering free blood sugar checks. On November 5 and 19, residents may visit the Diabetes Education Center at the Belpre medical campus between 1 P.M. and 3 P.M.

COVID-19 safety precautions will be practiced. Social distancing will be maintained and visitors will be asked to wear masks.

Appointments are not required.

Those with additional questions are asked to call (740) 236-9226.

