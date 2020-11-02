Advertisement

Gov. Justice reports glowing revenue numbers for West Virginia

By Todd Baucher
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - While reporting growing COVID-19 numbers in West Virginia, Governor Jim Justice Monday also had some good news about the state’s finances.

The governor reported October tax revenue was $21.3 million ahead of estimates.

That, according to Justice, puts this year’s tax income-which followed a spring economic slump due to shutdowns-at $111.7 million above that of the same period during fiscal year 2020.

“If you look back to July, August and September of last year, we didn’t even know about this pandemic until February," Justice said at his Monday briefing. "To be 9.8% ahead (of last year), that is quite a feat.”

The governor continued to appeal to residents to get tested for the virus. Dr. Clay Marsh, of the state’s coronavirus task force, said the goal for the state is to do up to 12,000 tests a day.

