Obituary: Billie Jean Bennett

Billie Jean Bennett (B.J.), 63, of Williamstown, WV passed away at her home after a long illness on November 2, 2020. She was born August 1, 1957 in Marietta, OH to William and Carol Dennis of Newport, OH.

She is survived by her husband, Leonard Bennett of Williamstown; daughters Beth Harris (Jeremy) of Williamstown, Katie Bennett (Ryan) of Marietta and a son Jeremiah Bennett (Rebekah) of Morgantown; siblings Debbie Thomas, John Dennis and David Dennis; and several grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her father William Dennis and mother Carol Jean Dennis.

She is a graduate of Frontier High School Newport, OH. She was a registered nurse at Marietta Memorial Hospital for several years.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday (Nov. 5) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with interment following in Riverview Cemetery. Family will greet friends on Thursday before the service from 9:00 until 11:00. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

