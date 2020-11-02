Obituary: Bradley Oscar Pinkerton

Bradley Oscar Pinkerton, 83, of Newport, died Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born April 19, 1937 in Morgan County, Ohio to Oscar and Alice Pinkerton.

He graduated from Waterford High School in 1956.

Bradley was a United States Army Reserve Veteran who was put into active duty during the second Berlin Crisis is 1962.

He married Mary Hendershot on May 13, 2006.

Bradley worked for the Metropolitan Transit System in San Antonio, Texas for 30 years. He enjoyed word searches and being outdoors – taking care of the lawn and planting flowers.

Bradley will be deeply missed by his wife Mary; children Betty (Dave) Cunningham of Marietta, Doug (Evelyn) Buck of Marietta, Gary Buck of Parkersburg and Donna (Charles) Stafford of Lower Salem; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and one great-great granddaughter; sister Blanche Seevers.

Bradley was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters and three brothers.

Friends may call Tuesday, November 3, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Roberts Funeral Home-East Lawn Chapel, 27880 St. Rt. 7, Marietta. Funeral services will be Wednesday at 1 PM at the funeral home with Lloyd Westbrook officiating. Burial will be at East Lawn Memorial Park, where military rites will be held. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com.

