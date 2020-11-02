Obituary: Dallas Lee Reynolds

Dallas Lee Reynolds, 86, of Vincent, Ohio, died Friday, October 30, 2020 at Jamestown Place Health and Rehab in Jamestown, Ohio. He was born on October 25, 1934 in Belpre, Ohio, to George Derickson and Rhoda Pearl Everson Reynolds.

Dallas was a 1952 graduate of Vincent High School, where he played basketball and was a member of the FFA. He was a forklift operator at RJF International, retiring in 1997 after 42 years of employment. Dallas was a member of the Harmar Hill Church of Christ. He was very involved over the years with the Barlow-Vincent Youth Baseball League, as well as a coach of various sports, and enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting.

He is survived by his wife, Connie Sue Hayes Reynolds, whom he married on August 29, 1981; children, Debra Snider, Daniel Reynolds (Tammy), David Reynolds, Christopher Reynolds (Jennifer) and Jennifer Paine (Joseph); grandchildren, Susan Lee, Jamie Snider, Corey, Colin, Ellen, and Shawn Reynolds, Tim and John White, Calib and Jamie Reynolds, and Alycia and Axel Paine; siblings, Diana Hinton (Jack), Inez Ullman, Wilma Stacy, Georgia Dye, Marylin Richards (Dwayne), Linda Wisenburg (Mike) and Robert Reynolds (Leslie); fifteen great-grandchildren, one great great-grandchild and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Ellen Louise Welch Reynolds, who died on December 14, 1980; brothers, Dennis, Larry, Dencil and Kenny; and grandson, Dallas Scott Reynolds.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the Barlow Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. and for one hour prior to the services on Thursday at the funeral home. Masks will be required and social distancing will be observed.

Donations may be made in his memory to the Warren Athletic Boosters. Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve the Reynolds family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com.

