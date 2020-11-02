Obituary: Eugene Westfall

Eugene Westfall, 70, of Marietta passed away on Saturday, October 30, 2020, at his home.

He was born on August 17, 1950 in Marietta a son of Carl and Betty Seevers Westfall. He was well liked by his friends.

Eugene is survived by his 3 sisters: Ruth (Randy) Becker, Margaret (Ed) Hill and Polly (Raymond) Williams, several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and many good friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and 2 brothers, Dean and Ray Westfall.

Family will greet friends on Wednesday morning from 9 until 11 at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at East Lawn Cemetery. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

