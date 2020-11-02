Obituary: Eugene Westfall

Eugene Westfall, 70, of Marietta passed away on Saturday, October 30, 2020, at his home.

He was born on August 17, 1950 in Marietta a son of Carl and Betty Seevers Westfall.

Eugene is survived by his 3 sisters: Ruth Becker, Margaret Hill and Polly Williams. He was preceded in death by his parents and 2 brothers, Dean and Ray Westfall, several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews,

Family will greet friends on Wednesday morning from 9 until 11 at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at East Lawn Cemetery. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

