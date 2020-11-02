Obituary: Gavin Michael Clair Conner

It is with great sadness the family of six year old Gavin Michael Clair Conner, with his grandfather and grandmother at his side, went to be with the Lord while at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, Ohio.

Gavin was born June 22, 2014 to Willie Conner and Sarah Smith both of Ravenswood, West Virginia.

He is survived by his grandparents, David Lafferre and Jane Miller, who proudly and with much love, raised Gavin, and Kimberly Smith; great-grandmother, Edith Faye Miller; two new baby brothers, Nathanial Smith and Gabriel Conner; uncles Eddy Conner (Shara), special buddy Timmy Lafferre, and Matt Staats; and aunt Renee Sutton.

The family want to extend their thanks to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and Ronald McDonald House where Gavin received excellent care and many new friendships began.

Gavin was a much loved young man with a great smile that warmed hearts and lit up a room. He had many girlfriends, loved swimming, going on car rides, and watching cartoons with Uncle Timmy. He liked motorcycles and had a surprise visit from GOC- Guardians of the Children; he looked good in anything but rocked blue and green, and he loved his glow seahorse.

His grandpa called him “Angel” and he touched his grandma’s heart like no one else could. Gavin will be greatly missed but will live on in our memories and hearts forever.

Nathanial and Gabriel, Gavin will always have your back and be watching over you.

The family will receive friends 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Friday, November 6, 2020 at Kimes Funeral Home, 521 5th Street, Parkersburg, West Virginia.

Please visit kimesfuneralhome.com to share memories and condolences with Gavin’s family.

