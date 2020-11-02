Obituary: James B. Dixon, IV

James B. Dixon, IV, 63, of Vienna passed away October 31, 2020 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born on March 4, 1957 in Parkersburg, WV. James was an avid WVU fan and enjoyed gardening, the outdoors and the many pets he had over the years. He operated a lawn service for many years and will be remembered for his big heart and hard work. He had attended New Life Church in Marietta for several years.

James is survived by his parents Naomi W. Lemon Dixon and James B. Dixon III, (Debbie) all of Parkersburg, sister Sue Christman (Troy) of Belpre, Aunt Ruth Ann Dixon, nephew Joe Dixon (Julia), step sister Cheryl Frame (Wayne) and several step nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brother Steve A. Dixon, step brother Brad Woodburn and Uncle Bill Dixon.

Funeral services will be 11:00 am Wednesday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Joseph Hunt officiating.

Burial will follow at the Neal Cook Cemetery in Vienna.

Visitation will be from 10 - 11 on Wednesday prior to the service.

The family would like to thank the staff of WVU - Camden Clark Medical Center for all their kindness and the compassionate care they provided.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.