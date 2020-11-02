Obituary: James Ernest Ogden Jr.

James Ernest Ogden Jr., 82 of Little Hocking, WV died on November 1, 2020 at the Marietta Memorial Hospital, Belpre Campus ER. He was born in Parkersburg, WV on October 17, 1938 and was the son of the late James Ernest Ogden Sr. and Zelda Sally Thornton Ogden. James retired from DuPont following 35 years of service where he had been a supervisor. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Belpre where he was one of the founding members. He had served for 5 years in the Marine Reserve.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Marcella Loretta Ogden, three sons, Brian Ogden of Belpre, Ohio, Craig (Doris) Ogden of Whispering Pine, NC, Timothy Ogden of Little Hocking, Ohio and a daughter, Lisa Batty of Belpre, Ohio. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Brian Ogden, Megan Mahoney, Anna Batty and Nathan, 3 great grandchildren, Kyleise, Liam, Kennedy and his sister, Rosalyn Jackson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter-in-law, Sherry Ogden and a brother, Warner Ogden.

At his request, there will be no visitation or services. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre is assisting the family with arrangements.

