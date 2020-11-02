Obituary: Pauline Law Collett

Pauline Law Collett, 93 of Belpre, Ohio died on October 30, 2020. She was born at Clarksburg, WV on December 6, 1926 to the late Leafy and Everett Law.

She graduated from Marietta High School in 1945 and lived in Marietta and the Sandhill community moving to Belpre in 1961. She married Willie Collett who preceded her in death on November 17, 2009.

She formerly was employed by Dudley’s Florist in Marietta and Parkersburg. She and her husband owned and operated Collett’s Greenhouse in Belpre that continued 41 years until failing health forced them to retire.

Pauline was a member of Brooks Bird Club of Wheeling, WV and was a past president and longtime member of the Belpre Garden Club. She was well known in the flower arranging circles. She exhibited for 48 years at the Washington County Fair where she won numerous ribbons for her arrangements.

Pauline is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Willie Collett, her grandparents, Mary and Willie Snider and Margaret and Marshall Law. Also preceding her is her twin sister Waveline Sutton and her niece Kismet Hardy.

Visitation for Pauline will be on Tuesday from 2:00 to 4:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre. There will be a private graveside on Wednesday at the Rockland Cemetery.

Online condolences and memories may be posted on the Leavitt Funeral Home website at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley at 90 Mt. Tom Rd., Marietta, Ohio 45750.