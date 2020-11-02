Obituary: Phyllis Delsey Stoops

Phyllis Delsey Stoops, 75, of Washington, WV died November 1, 2020 at Eagle Pointe. She was born on December 6, 1944 in Parkersburg, WV and was the daughter of the late Lawrence Gutherie and Maxine Bailey Stoops.

Phyllis retired from the Redwood Restaurant as a cook after 40 years and attended Camden Avenue Church of Christ. Spending time and caring for her family was her life.

Phyllis is survived by two brothers, Jimmy Stoops and Larry Stoops; son-in-law Mark White; two grandchildren, McKenzie White and Madison White.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Sabrina White.

Funeral services will be Thursday 2:00 pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery South.

Visitation will be held Wednesday 6-8 pm at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com