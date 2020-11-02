Obituary: Robert George Lockhart

Robert George Lockhart, 73, of Parkersburg died November 1, 2020 at his residence. He was born on March 7, 1947 in Parkersburg, WV a son of the late Lloyd and Ruth Moore Lockhart.

He was an electrician with IBEW 968 for 40 years and member of Belleville Baptist Church, Masons and Shriners. He was avid hunter and enjoyed golfing, dirt track racing and teaching electrical apprentices.

Robert is survived by two daughters, Kimberly (Andrew) Diamond, Elizabeth (Mark) Deem; grandchildren, Kaitlynn (Matthew) Sheperd, Logan Owens, Autumn Deem, Mason Deem; great grandson, Elliott Sheperd; one brother, Michael (Sharon) Lockhart; nephews Jeff and Jay Lockhart.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Susan Lee Lockhart, for 48 years.

Graveside Services will be Wednesday 11:00 am at the Mt. Olivet Cemetery with Pastor Randy Doran officiating.

Visitation will be held Tuesday 2-4 & 6-8pm at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, WV.

Memorial Contributions can be made to the Belleville Baptist Church, Belleville, WV.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

