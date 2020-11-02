Obituary: Shirley Ann Moore

Shirley Ann Moore, age 80 of Ellenboro, WV, departed this life Friday, October 30, 2020 at Highland Oaks Health Care Facility, McConnelsville, Ohio. She was born February 1, 1940 in Greenwood, WV the daughter of the late Casper A. “Cap” and Marjie E. Rogers Richards.

Mrs. Moore was a homemaker and author of two published Christian books. She had attended the Pennsboro Church of God. Mrs. Moore also enjoyed spending time with her family, feeding and observing birds and wildlife and traveling to various destinations including the Amish country and Pigeon Forge, TN.

Mrs. Moore is survived by her husband, Wilbur L. Moore, Ellenboro, WV; daughters, Cynthia “Cindy” Pomrenke (Keith) Vienna, WV, and Beverly “Bev” Moore (Heath), Washington, WV; two brothers, Paul Richards (Norita) and Melvin Richards (Sue); one sister Sue Wass (Johnny); grandchildren Morgan Bowen and Chad Hannan (Melissa) and one great grandchild, Lincoln Bowen.

In addition to her parents Mrs. Moore was preceded in death by five brothers, Olen Richards (Retha), Ronald Richards (Libby), Cliff Richards (Louise), Harold Richards (Eleanor) and Edwin Richards (Jenna) and two sisters Madeline Meinke (Russ) and Patty Richards.

Private graveside services will be conducted by the Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville, WV, at the convenience of the family in the Ellenboro Masonic Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguelfuneralhome.com.

