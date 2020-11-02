Obituary: Wayne Glendon Shilling

Wayne Glendon Shilling, 81, of Whipple, OH passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at his residence. He was born on April 29, 1939 in Caldwell, OH to the late Alfred O. and Wilma Hayes Shilling.Wayne was a member of the Lower Salem United Methodist Church, the Air Products Breakfast Club, Guernsey Co. Antique Car Club and Good Sam Camping Club. He was a member of Aurelius Lodge 308 F.&A.M, Aurelius Chapter 60 O.E.S, American Union Chapter 1, Royal Arch Masons, Marietta Council 78, Royal & Select Masons, and Marietta Commandery #50, Knights Templar.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Martha Ann Whetstone Shilling; four sons, Rick W. Shilling (Geri) of Whipple, OH, Mike T. Shilling of Waterford, OH, Craig A. Shilling (Niki) of Fleming, OH, Chris W. Shilling (Cassie) of Reno, OH; three daughters, Pricilla J. Legleitner (Scott) of Marietta, OH, Penny J. Cochran (jack) of Tacoma, WA, Julie Vass of Upper Arlington, OH; eight grandchildren, James Archer (Megan), Shelby Austin, Levi Cochran, Jazmine Perry, Cole and Kali Shilling, Luke and Eli Phillis and four siblings, Janet Stover (Pat) of Waterford, OH, Jim Gildow (Marilyn) of Barlow, OH, Janet Ford of Tipton, IA and Juanita Grosz (Bob) of Lowell, OH.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Tony Shilling; four brothers, Charles, John, Dick and Bill and a grandson Tyser Shilling.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Haley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, OH with burial to follow in Salem Township Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2-4 & 6-8 PM on Friday, November 6 at the funeral home with a masonic service to begin at 8 PM.

The family has requested that all visitors please wear masks and to social distance while inside the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ALS – Central & Southern, OH, 1170 Old Henderson Road Suite 221, Columbus, OH 43220.Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

