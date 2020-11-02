Advertisement

Ohio confirms 37 deaths, 2,909 new COVID-19 cases on Monday

Coronavirus in Ohio
Coronavirus in Ohio(AP Images)
By Dennis Bright
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - The Ohio Department of Health reported 37 deaths and a record 2,909 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

In addition, the daily numbers for cases, deaths, hospitalizations and admissions to intensive care also exceeded three-week averages in each category.

As of 2 p.m. Monday, the health department’s COVID-19 dashboard showed 221,909 cases, 5,340 deaths, 19,402 hospitalizations, 3,899 admissions to intensive care and 171,657 presumed recoveries.

The daily number and three-week averages in each category were as follows: as follows: cases, 2,909 2,463; deaths, 37, 16; hospitalizations, 182, 141; and ICU admissions, 23, 22.

Following is a breakdown of statistics from counties in southeastern Ohio provided by the Department of Health’s COVID-19 website and the alert level for each county:

- Washington County (Level 2, orange): 470 cases, 26 hospitalizations, 25 deaths, 277 presumed recoveries

- Athens County (Level 2, orange): 1,393 cases, 54 hospitalizations, two deaths, 1,090 presumed recoveries

- Gallia County (Level 2, orange): 340 cases, 43 hospitalizations, 13 deaths, 250 presumed recoveries

- Meigs County (Level 2, orange): 240 cases, 22 hospitalizations, 12 deaths, 187 presumed recoveries

- Monroe County (Level 1, yellow): 201 cases, 27 hospitalizations, 18 deaths, 110 presumed recoveries

- Morgan County (Level 2, orange): 104 cases, eight hospitalizations, no deaths, 68 presumed recoveries

- Noble County (Level 1, yellow): 245 cases, 14 hospitalizations, no deaths, 96 presumed recoveries

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

W.Va. reports 1 death, 352 new COVID-19 cases on Monday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dennis Bright
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources statistics

Coronavirus

Hospitals competing for nurses as US coronavirus cases surge

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TAMMY WEBBER
Adding to the strain, experienced nurses are “burned out with this whole (pandemic)” and some are quitting.

Coronavirus

Another restaurant chain, Friendly’s, hits wall in pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Friendly’s Restaurants, an East Coast dining chain known for its sundaes, is filing for bankruptcy protection.

News

Positive case found with Wood County employee

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Todd Baucher
Wood County employee tests positive, first since August

Latest News

National

Germany starts ‘wave-breaker’ shutdown as Europe locks down

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Restrictions have been slowly ramping up for weeks in many European countries, but virus cases have continued to rise.

Coronavirus

Report: Britain’s Prince William had coronavirus in April

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Prince William was reportedly treated by palace doctors and followed government guidelines by isolating at the family home Anmer Hall.

National

Worried about Thanksgiving? Experts are too

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
As states all over the country deal with a surge in COVID-19 cases, health experts worry Thanksgiving could make things worse.

Coronavirus

UK prime minister announces 2nd national lockdown

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 1:42 AM EDT
|
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced plans for second national lockdown in England.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases surge, states tighten restrictions

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 12:00 AM EDT
|
States are putting new restrictions in place as coronavirus cases surge again.

Coronavirus

Halloween in the pandemic: Costumes and candy, at a distance

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 5:44 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Parades, parties and haunted houses were canceled due to bans on large gatherings and concerns that spooky celebrations could spread the coronavirus.