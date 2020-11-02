Ohio confirms 37 deaths, 2,909 new COVID-19 cases on Monday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - The Ohio Department of Health reported 37 deaths and a record 2,909 new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

In addition, the daily numbers for cases, deaths, hospitalizations and admissions to intensive care also exceeded three-week averages in each category.

As of 2 p.m. Monday, the health department’s COVID-19 dashboard showed 221,909 cases, 5,340 deaths, 19,402 hospitalizations, 3,899 admissions to intensive care and 171,657 presumed recoveries.

The daily number and three-week averages in each category were as follows: as follows: cases, 2,909 2,463; deaths, 37, 16; hospitalizations, 182, 141; and ICU admissions, 23, 22.

Following is a breakdown of statistics from counties in southeastern Ohio provided by the Department of Health’s COVID-19 website and the alert level for each county:

- Washington County (Level 2, orange): 470 cases, 26 hospitalizations, 25 deaths, 277 presumed recoveries

- Athens County (Level 2, orange): 1,393 cases, 54 hospitalizations, two deaths, 1,090 presumed recoveries

- Gallia County (Level 2, orange): 340 cases, 43 hospitalizations, 13 deaths, 250 presumed recoveries

- Meigs County (Level 2, orange): 240 cases, 22 hospitalizations, 12 deaths, 187 presumed recoveries

- Monroe County (Level 1, yellow): 201 cases, 27 hospitalizations, 18 deaths, 110 presumed recoveries

- Morgan County (Level 2, orange): 104 cases, eight hospitalizations, no deaths, 68 presumed recoveries

- Noble County (Level 1, yellow): 245 cases, 14 hospitalizations, no deaths, 96 presumed recoveries

