Ozzy the viral goat helps out Molly’s Pet Pantry

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Molly’s Pet Pantry was made in honor of the memory of a dog named Molly, but, on Sunday afternoon, the pet food pantry decided to share some of the spotlight with a surprising guest.

Ozzy is a goat. Despite his hooves and pupils, Ozzy considers himself one of the dogs.

He was given to a small rescue farm this March and has marched to the beat of his own drum ever since.

His owner Tracy Davis laughed, “He got to be raised as a bottle baby with our twelve dogs so he actually identifies more as a dog than he does as a goat. We have ten other goats at the house and he’s scared to death of them. He runs away from them.”

If that furry face looks familiar to you, you might have seen him on TikTok. Despite only being on the platform for about 20 days, he already has over 300,000 followers.

One of his fans even drove an hour and a half to see him Sunday afternoon.

Davis wants to be sure she uses Ozzy’s fame for good. In fact, she brought him out to get people to donate to Molly’s Pet Pantry Sunday afternoon.

The pantry was founded by Jon Six in June. It gives out free pet food to owners who need it and was inspired by a human food pantry.

“What we’ve noticed at The Gathering, which is again, I’d say a food pantry for humans, is a lot of people would ask if we had pet food because they didn’t have any pet food so we essentially knew that a lot of them were giving their human food to the pet. Again, putting the pet in front of them, so we definitely saw a need for a pet pantry in town,” Doug Brooks, Molly’s owner said.

Brooks said the ultimate goal of the pet pantry is that no pets go hungry in the area.

He says it’s something Molly would have wanted.

“She was so sweet and we know she wanted the best for other dogs in the community too so this is definitely something she would have wanted to have done so that’s how we carry her memory,” Brooks said.

Molly’s Pet Pantry does not only serve dogs. If you want to pick up pet food from the pantry, they are open Tuesday and Thursday from 4-5 p.m.

The location on Tuesday is 1005 14th St. at The Gathering.

The location on Thursday is 514 Myrtle St. at The Gathering.

If you would like to donate food or money, the pantry’s phone number is 304-370-3225. You can also give donations to Jon Six at Jon Six Hair Company on 1509 Grand Central Avenue in Vienna. More information is on their Facebook page.

Tracey Davis is interested in doing good for the community with Ozzy so if you want to collaborate with Davis, whether it’s having Ozzy help promote a cause or bring a smile to someone who needs one, you can contact Tracey Davis at 3davisgirls@gmail.com

Now, before you go, here’s one fun fact about living with goats.

Davis says, “A goat in the house is like having a hundred toddlers in the house all at one time. Like he’s everywhere and usually into everything or he’s dead asleep.”

Ozzy’s TikTok page is @ozzysoscopades.

