Positive case found with Wood County employee

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Another positive COVID-19 case has been discovered with a Wood County employee.

County Commission President Blair Couch Monday morning did not identify the individual or what office she worked in.

Contact tracing is in progress to determine who the worker might have come in contact with, but Couch says the person was not in contact with the general public, and the case was discovered early.

The courthouse and Wood County officies remain open for business, and Couch says all sanitization efforts are under way.

Both the courthouse and the Donald F. Black Annex were shut down to in-person business for several days in early August, when three positive cases were found.

The courthouse houses the Wood County Clerk’s office, although no early or election day voting takes place there.

But Couch adds this latest cases serves as a reminder for those who plan to cast ballots in Tuesday’s general election to wear a mask, wash their hands and practice social distancing while voting.

