Advertisement

Retailers hope you shop early and often for holidays

There’s lots of inventory and plenty of discounts
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – From small shops to big stores, retailers are getting ready for the holiday shopping season in what’s been a challenging pandemic year.

“They’ve been preparing for this holiday season since the time, I believe, they realized this was not going to be a normal year,” said Bill Thorne of the National Retail federation.

The world’s largest retail trade organization is urging Americans to shop safe, early and often.

“These retailers, especially these small local retailers on main streets across America, are really needing your help right now,” Thorne said. “So, getting out there, buying now, getting that checklist done, you don’t have to worry about that later on.”

The National Retail Federation (NRF) is expecting consumers to spend slightly less on gifts than last year, but shell out a little more for decorations, for a total just under $1,000.

“The inventory is there,” Thorne said. “They are offering the discounts and the prices that people want to pay and our research has shown that people will shop early.”

Recent retail sales have made the NRF hopeful that this will be a strong holiday shopping season.

“People want the shopping experience,” Thorne said. “They have been forced basically to stay home. They want to get out and enjoy and partake in something they’ve known all of their lives.”

The retail organization believes online sales to be higher this year.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

States to watch on election night

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden each has a path to win the White House.

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Food drive for Gospel Mission Food Pantry

Updated: 17 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Amid more COVID-19 concerns, W.Va. revenues rising

Updated: 19 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Updated Ohio COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 21 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Wood County reports several new COVID-19 cases in schools

Updated: 23 minutes ago

Latest News

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Positive case identified, Wood County courthouse remains open

Updated: 23 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Two vying to become Washington County court of common pleas judge

Updated: 24 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - WVU law students will staff voter hotline

Updated: 26 minutes ago

News

WTAP News @ 5 - Record turnout for early voting, attention now on Tuesday

Updated: 27 minutes ago

National Politics

Judge rejects GOP effort to throw out 127,000 Houston votes

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Texas is one of just five states that did not allow for widespread mail-in voting this year during the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 18,000 people statewide.

News

Food Drive for Gospel Mission Food Pantry

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Mitchell Blahut
The First Baptist Church of Marietta is helping the Gospel Mission Food Pantry with a food drive.