Advertisement

The Belpre Holiday Lights Parade has a twist this year

The parade will be stationary and you will be driving through it this year.
The parade will be stationary and you will be driving through it this year.(file | file)
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 12:28 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Covid may have put a damper on a lot of your plans this year but the Belpre Holiday Lights Parade won’t be added to that list.

The parade is still happening but this time - with a twist.

They are now calling it a “reverse parade.” This means that you won’t be the one stationary. The parade will. In other words, it will function like a drive-thru parade of sorts.

It will occur on November 28th at 6 p.m. You enter the parade area from Washington Blvd. in Belpre at the entrance to Belpre High school off Stone Road.

Karen Waller, the executive director of the Belpre Area Chamber of Commerce said, “The community has supported this parade for probably 30 years. It’s a tradition here. It was the first lighted parade in the area, to our understanding, and it gives children, families a chance to get together and kick off the holiday season.”

Waller emphasizes that this is a time to highlight the area’s small businesses.

If you want to participate as a display or stationary float, you have to send in an application by November 18th.

Applications can be picked up at City of Belpre, 715 Park Drive and at the Belpre Area Chamber of Commerce office at 713 Park Drive. They can also be accessed online at belprechamber.com under the “Community Tab” or you can ask for an application by email at info@belprechamber.com.

Call 304-488-8414 or 304-488-7713 for more information.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ozzy the viral goat helps out Molly’s Pet Pantry

Updated: 1 hour ago
Tracey Davis wants her viral goat to do good things for the community.

News

Trump train travels from South Parkersburg to Charleston

Updated: 6 hours ago
The train of Trump-supporting vehicles proceeded to the state's capital today, joining Trump trains from other cities.

News

Multiple free COVID-19 testing opportunities coming to Wood County and Ritchie County

Updated: 8 hours ago
More free COVID-19 testing is coming to the Mid-Ohio Valley.

News

UPDATE | Names released in Meigs County fatal crash

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Dispatchers say it happened Sunday afternoon on U.S. 33 just west of Tornado Road.

Latest News

News

WVSOS: West Virginia shatters early voting records, over 386,000 ballots cast.

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
With the close of early voting Saturday, the West Virginia Secretary of State’s office is reporting a historic year in early voting.

News

West Virginia COVID-19 update

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Marlee Pinchok
West Virginia DHHR reports 423 new positive cases and no additional deaths related to the coronavirus.

News

Habitat for Humanity dedicates house to Davis family

Updated: 23 hours ago
The Davis family was welcomed into the neighborhood by Habitat for Humanity.

News

The Bell family gives the kids a Halloween sight-to-see

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 1:53 AM EDT
The Bell family's Halloween decorations get bigger every year.

News

The Trump bus stops by Ohio

Updated: Nov. 1, 2020 at 1:13 AM EDT
Enthusiastic Trump supporters gathered to show support and listen to the speakers on the Trump bus.

News

Time to fall back as Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday morning

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 9:08 PM EDT
|
By Hannah Stutler
Daylight Saving Time comes to end at 2 a.m. Sunday morning, so make sure to turn your clocks back one hour before going to bed.