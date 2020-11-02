The Belpre Holiday Lights Parade has a twist this year

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Covid may have put a damper on a lot of your plans this year but the Belpre Holiday Lights Parade won’t be added to that list.

The parade is still happening but this time - with a twist.

They are now calling it a “reverse parade.” This means that you won’t be the one stationary. The parade will. In other words, it will function like a drive-thru parade of sorts.

It will occur on November 28th at 6 p.m. You enter the parade area from Washington Blvd. in Belpre at the entrance to Belpre High school off Stone Road.

Karen Waller, the executive director of the Belpre Area Chamber of Commerce said, “The community has supported this parade for probably 30 years. It’s a tradition here. It was the first lighted parade in the area, to our understanding, and it gives children, families a chance to get together and kick off the holiday season.”

Waller emphasizes that this is a time to highlight the area’s small businesses.

If you want to participate as a display or stationary float, you have to send in an application by November 18th.

Applications can be picked up at City of Belpre, 715 Park Drive and at the Belpre Area Chamber of Commerce office at 713 Park Drive. They can also be accessed online at belprechamber.com under the “Community Tab” or you can ask for an application by email at info@belprechamber.com.

Call 304-488-8414 or 304-488-7713 for more information.

