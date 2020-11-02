Advertisement

The Electoral College: How it works and the debate over its future

By Jacqueline Policastro
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The Electoral College is written in the Constitution in Article II, Section I.

Hans Von Spakovsky from The Heritage Foundation believes the Founding Fathers got it right.

“They were afraid that if you had a president elected based simply on the national popular vote, the candidates would simply go to the big cities, the big urban areas, and they would ignore the smaller states, the more rural areas of the country," Von Spakovsky explained.

In 48 states and Washington, D.C., the winner of the popular vote in that state gets all the electoral votes for the state.

Maine and Nebraska allocate two electoral votes to the winner of the popular vote in that state and one electoral vote to the popular vote winner in each congressional district. There are two congressional districts in Maine and three in Nebraska.

A candidate needs at least 270 out of 538 electoral votes to win the election.

Five times in U.S. history, the winner of the presidential election did not win the popular vote – including George W. Bush in 2000 and Donald Trump in 2016. That’s twice in the past five elections, and there is a growing call to abolish the Electoral College.

“The Electoral College basically empowers those small and mid-size states over the larger states where the economic activity is taking place," said Darrell West, from The Brookings Institution. "That is not a sustainable system in the long run.”

West supports a direct popular election – meaning people would vote directly for a candidate, not an elector. He said a constitutional amendment would most likely be required to abolish the Electoral College.

An alternative would be to keep the Electoral College, but have the states award their electors to the winner of the nationwide popular vote, not the state’s popular vote.

So far, 15 states and Washington, D.C. have signed the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact supporting this plan– totaling 196 electoral votes. The compact needs 74 more electoral votes to take effect.

Senior Reporter/Executive Producer Ted Fioraliso, Multimedia Journalist Natalie Grim, and Photojournalist/Editor Tyler Smith contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mankins and Riggs compete to be Pleasants County Sheriff

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 4:42 PM EDT
|
By Zach Shrivers
The two major party candidates running to be Pleasants County Sheriff discuss their qualifications and goals.

News

Washington County prepares for election day

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 4:35 PM EDT
|
By Todd Baucher
Preparations under way for election day

News

Calls for election day voter turnout

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 4:27 PM EDT
|
By Todd Baucher
Getting out the vote in Washington County

News

Justice and Salango discuss COVID-19 and economic development ahead of Election Day

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 7:22 PM EDT
|
By Zach Shrivers
Governor Jim Justice and challenger Ben Salango discuss the COVID-19 Pandemic and how they can grow the economy.

Coronavirus

Gov. DeWine calls for local COVID Defense Teams in Ohio

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 6:25 PM EDT
|
By WSAZ News Staff
There have been 3,590 new COVID-19 cases reported in a 24 hour period.

Latest News

News

Vote counting equipment tested at Wood County Commission meeting

Updated: Oct. 29, 2020 at 4:39 PM EDT
|
By Ryan Wilson
County clerk tests vote counting machine at commission meeting

News

Randy Rapp, Mike Smith vying for Vienna mayor

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:53 PM EDT
|
By Ryan Wilson
Randy Rapp and Mike Smith are vying for mayor of Vienna.

Politics

MOV officials report big turnout for early, absentee voting

Updated: Oct. 28, 2020 at 5:29 PM EDT
|
By Dennis Bright
Early Wood, Washington county totals surpass November 2016 General Election

News

Dispute over Ohio drop box limit ends

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:45 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press
The fight over Ohio's limit on ballot drop boxes ended Friday

Politics

W.Va. Secretary of State responds to election interference

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 11:46 AM EDT
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the Secretary of State, foreign actors were caught interfering with elections in the United States by obtaining voter registration data and intimidating/suppressing voters via social media.

News

Libertarian candidate for W.Va. Governor discusses campaigning third-party

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 9:38 PM EDT
|
By Zach Shrivers
Erika Kolenich visits Parkersburg to do some "grassroots" campaigning.