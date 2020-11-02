Advertisement

This is Home: St. Marys’ Haunted House

The house that goes bigger and scarier than the rest
By Jesse Wharff
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Sandy Wince and her husband Terry have been decorating their house for Halloween and Christmas for the last 40 years, going bigger and better each year.

During Halloween, their home is known as the Haunted House and children often make it their first stop of their Trick-or-Treat night.

Wince says she does it to bring joy and happiness to the community.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.

