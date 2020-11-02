This is Home: St. Marys’ Haunted House

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Sandy Wince and her husband Terry have been decorating their house for Halloween and Christmas for the last 40 years, going bigger and better each year.

During Halloween, their home is known as the Haunted House and children often make it their first stop of their Trick-or-Treat night.

Wince says she does it to bring joy and happiness to the community.

Copyright 2020 WTAP. All rights reserved.