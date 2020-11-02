Trump train travels from South Parkersburg to Charleston

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - You could hear enthusiastic car horns and music filling a South Parkersburg Kmart parking lot today.

Rows of Trump supporters lined up, waving flags and mingling, getting ready to drive to Charleston.

Scott Ruble, an organizer of the event, said that the purpose of the event was to show support for Trump and be patriotic.

South Parkersburg was not the only city to join in on this procession. Ruble said multiple others were scheduled to join the parade around the state’s capital.

He also added that November first was the final day this event was happening. There were a couple other Trump trains in previous months.

